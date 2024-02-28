Sussex Police responded to reports of a bus having been involved in a collision in Wallsend Road at about 9.50pm.
The driver was treated at the scene by the ambulance service for minor injuries, police confirmed, while all occupants of the bus were safely evacuated with no injuries.
The road was closed in both directions while emergency crews dealt with the incident.
It reopened at 10.43pm, police said.
Emergency services were called to a collision in Pevensey last night (February 27). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
Emergency services were called to a collision in Pevensey last night (February 27). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
Emergency services were called to a collision in Pevensey last night (February 27). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
The road was closed in both directions while emergency crews dealt with the incident. Photo: Police