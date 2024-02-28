BREAKING
Emergency services were called to a collision in Pevensey last night (February 27).Emergency services were called to a collision in Pevensey last night (February 27).
Driver treated for injuries following bus collision in East Sussex

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 28th Feb 2024, 08:54 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 08:58 GMT

Sussex Police responded to reports of a bus having been involved in a collision in Wallsend Road at about 9.50pm.

The driver was treated at the scene by the ambulance service for minor injuries, police confirmed, while all occupants of the bus were safely evacuated with no injuries.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

It reopened at 10.43pm, police said.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency crews dealt with the incident. Photo: Police

