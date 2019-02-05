Drivers brace themselves for a month of overnight closures on the A22

Motorists in East Sussex are being warned of a four-week overnight roadworks scheme which will affect a major route through the county.

The A22 Eastbourne Road in Halland, near Uckfield, will be closed overnight for four weeks from Monday, March 4, for major repairs to dig up and relay the road.

The road will close every night from 7pm to 6am between the junction with the B2192 Lewes Road and Knowle Lane, to ensure the safety of workers and the public.

A signed diversion route will be in place via the B2192 and the B2102 through Blackboys and Uckfield. The A22 will be open in the daytime but with temporary traffic lights in place to protect the repair works.

Cllr Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council lead member for transport and environment, said: “This is a major route which takes a daily pounding from heavy traffic.

“The road surface is deteriorating as a result and the fact it’s such a busy route means it needs a more extensive repair than just standard resurfacing, which is why we need to close the road for four weeks.

“Carrying out the work at night will minimise the effect on traffic but we do appreciate that there will be an effect on motorists and the local community.

“Our highways crews will be doing everything they can to minimise the impact, particularly on businesses and residents within the affected section of road.

“The safety of drivers and residents has to be our top priority and carrying out this work now will ensure the road continues to have a safe surface, and one capable of lasting for many years.”

The temporary traffic lights in place during the daytime will be controlled manually, allowing workers to change the phasing of the lights as required by the prevailing traffic flow.

During the daytime, access to Staverton Nursery and other businesses, as well as homes, will be maintained at all times, while during the evening and night time working hours, crews will allow access to residents and businesses where possible, but this may be subject to short delays.

Signs will be in place at the approaches to the village advising that businesses are open as usual.

More information about forthcoming roadworks is available on the East Sussex Highways website at www.eastsussexhighways.com