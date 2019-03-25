Drivers seriously injured in A26 collision near Eridge Green

Two people were seriously hurt when two cars collided on the A26 near Eridge Green.

Emergency services were called to the scene just north of the village at 3.14am on Sunday morning (March 24) where a black Ford Fiesta and a black Ford Galaxy had collided.

The driver of the Fiesta, a 27-year-old man from Hove, was taken to the Kent and Sussex Hospital in Tunbridge Wells with serious leg injuries. The driver of the Galaxy, a 36-year-old man from Tonbridge was taken to King’s College Hospital, London, with multiple leg injuries and a fractured sternum.

Three passengers in the Fiesta suffered slight injuries. The road remained closed while rescue, recovery and collision investigation work took place until around lunchtime.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have seen either vehicle in the area in the time leading up to it. The Fiesta was travelling south away from Tunbridge Wells and the Galaxy was heading north.

Please report online or call 101 quoting serial 179 of 24/03.