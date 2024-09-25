Duchess of Norfolk visits Brighton charity that specialises in helping the over 50s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Vincent’s Centre, Brighton, also known to locals as Tower House, welcomed Georgina, the Duchess of Norfolk, to their community centre to shine a light on the incredible work they do. A long-standing supporter of the work of the St Vincent de Paul Society (England and Wales), Georgina visited Tower House to see the importance of a dedicated over 50s community hub for the local people of Brighton and Hove.

The incredible Grade II listed building is a lifeline to the community and offers specialist services to the over-50s which include HERE’s Stroke & Musculoskeletal Disorders Peer Support Group, Age UK’s Dementia Daybreak service, an SVP Carer’s Support Group, an Art Therapy Group run by Starling Arts, weekly exercise classes from Aspirations Active and Love to Move and a monthly Switchboard run LGBTQ+ Group for older people.

A variety of other SVP clubs and sessions run throughout the week - some of which include meals and minibus transport to help older people get to the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside Bishop Richard Moth of Arundel and Brighton, the Patron of Tower House, the visit included meeting hard-working staff and dedicated volunteers who run the centre and ensure that all locals have somewhere to turn should they need help.

The visit from the Duchess and Bishop

Centre Manager, Nicki Freeman, spoke about how important the visit was to help promote the work of the centre.

“Hosting the Duchess of Norfolk and the Bishop and showing them the work we do here at the centre was such an honour. Visits like these are so special and it’s great to be able to show how important the work we do here is.”

The Duchess spoke of the ‘love and dedication’ towards the centre saying:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were so impressed by everything we saw and witnessed; the building has been so lovingly renovated to create a safe space for everyone who walk in to feel relaxed and special.

“The love and dedication of the people who make Tower House what it is, is so evident, the visit was a very humbling experience and definitely has the Vincentian feel. For anyone who is feeling isolated at home, there are so many activities and social events that bring people together, do go and see for yourself.”

Bishop Richard said: “The over 50s Community Hub at Tower House offers a vital service to people across the local community, particularly those who are isolated or wish to access extra support.

“The dedication and commitment of the Centre’s staff and volunteers is tangible, with the many support groups, activity sessions, and social events providing an important and enriching lifeline to people across the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre sits within the wider St Vincent de Paul Society (England and Wales) which aims to tackle poverty in all its forms through the work they do, regardless of gender, ethnicity, race, religion or any other circumstances.