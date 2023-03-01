Duncan Goodhew urges Sussex swimmers to dive into swimathon

Swimming legend and former Sussex resident Duncan Goodhew MBE is calling on people to take the plunge and sign up for Swimathon 2023.

Duncan Goodhew and other swimming stars are asking people to sign up for Swimathon 2023 which raises vital funds for Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie. Dive in at Swimathon.org

The Swimathon President and former Olympian is making a splash to highlight the annual fundraiser which raises money for Cancer Research UK and the end of life charity Marie Curie.

Duncan, who grew up in Yapton near Arundel, and went to Windlesham House School, Pulborough, is urging people of all ages and abilities to enter the sponsored event taking place at pools across Sussex from May 12-14. They include:Bexhill Leisure PoolHaywards Heath, Dolphin Leisure CentreLittlehampton WaveBrighton, Prince RegentHailsham Leisure CentreHorsham, Places LeisureHorsham, Bluecoats Sports, Health & FitnessHove, King AlfredUckfield Leisure CentreSteyning Leisure CentreChichester, Westgate Leisure CentreShoreham, Waders Swimming PoolCrowborough Leisure CentreBognor, Arun Leisure CentreWorthing, Splashpoint Leisure CentreBurgess Hill, Triangle Leisure CentreCrawley, K2With a variety of distances to choose from - from 400m up to 30.9k - Swimathon offers a challenge for swimmers young and old, new and experienced. People can participate individually or as part of a team.Any swimmers who can’t make one of the organised sessions can sign up to MySwimathon, which takes place from 28 April – 21 May, and choose a time and venue that suits them.With rising energy costs putting some community pools at risk of closure, it has been another challenging year for swimming. Not only does the event support vital charities, £2.50 from the entry fee of everybody taking part at an official Swimathon venue is donated to help protect these pools for the future.

Goodhew, who won an Olympic Gold medal for the 100m breaststroke at the 1980 Moscow games, hopes to inspire people to get off the starting blocks and help make a real difference to individuals, families and communities across the UK.He said: “I swim as often as I can and will never stop championing this sport. The positive impact that it has both physically and mentally is undeniable, so I’m passionate about Swimathon because it helps to show that swimming is a fun, accessible, and exhilarating form of exercise.“It is a truly inclusive event with so many ways to take part for every level of swimmer. You don’t need to be the fittest or the fastest. You just need to try your best and enjoy yourself, while fundraising for two important charities who need our support. So, I’m urging people to sign up now, head down to the pool and see how swimming can change their lives - as well as benefitting others.”Swimathon is the world’s largest annual swimming fundraiser. Since launching in 1986, more than 750,000 swimmers have taken part, raising over £55 million for charitable causes.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Sussex, Lynn Daly, said: “Swimathon is such a great way to encourage people to dip their toe in the water and get swimming. There’s no greater motivation for taking part than helping to support causes that are close to the hearts of so many.

“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime*, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. From proving the link between smoking and cancer to laying the foundations for modern radiotherapy – our scientists have been at the forefront of cancer research for 120 years. And we’re not stopping now. That’s why we’re urging swimmers to grab their caps and costumes, raise money and help us to keep making new discoveries and breakthroughs. Together we will beat cancer.”

