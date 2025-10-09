Dutch psychedelic soul’n’roll band DeWolff back in Brighton

Dutch psychedelic soul’n’roll band DeWolff return to the UK for the second part of their Muscle Shoals tour this October, with dates including the Engine Rooms, Southampton on October 15 and Patterns, Brighton on October 16.

Formed in the Netherlands as teenagers, the band comprises Pablo van de Poel (guitar/vocals) and Luka van de Poel (drums/vocals), alongside Robin Piso (Hammond/Wurlitzer). Their latest album was recorded at the FAME and Muscle Shoals Sound Studios, the birthplace of records by Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Etta James, Cher, The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bob Dylan – and was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes).

Pablo said: “We have been together as a band for 18 years. The band is me and my little brother. We started the band when he was 13. And then there is Robin who is our Hammond organ player. He has been a friend for a long time. He was the oldest when we started the band. He was 17 and I was 16.

“I was in a different band before and we were doing quite well but then it bled to death. My brother started drumming and we had a lot of fun jamming together. We said let’s start a band but not the regular guitar, drum and bass set-up. We wanted to do something different and we were friends with Robin who plays the keyboards. We just thought let’s do it Doors style. That was one of the bands that we were really influenced by. They had great songs and there was the mystery around them. They also had the energy. But The Doors were just one of the bands that were important to us. We loved Deep Purple and Fleetwood Mac and Cream and Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd. For some reason we just got into that. I started listening to Hendrix when I was 13 and now looking back as a 34-year-old I can totally imagine how people were thinking why on earth are 13-year-olds and 16-year-olds into that kind of music. But there was a guy who ran a record store that we used to go to, and he used to advise us about what to listen to.

“I would say our music is a combination of all those things but then we really started getting into soul music. That was a strong influence. And then there is also the blood harmony. Me and my brother both sing. And then we started doing our own albums about ten years ago, and just being in the studio itself really shaped our sound.”

On the tour they will be playing songs from their latest studio album, Muscle Shoals, which was released in December last year and recorded at the FAME Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound Studios, Alabama. The band has since spent the year hurtling through Europe on a tour bus, touring the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, the UK and Germany. Now they are swinging back around to visit these shores again.

“We really love touring the UK. The audiences are amazing and give us so much energy and love that we decided to come back once more in October. Let's get this party started!”