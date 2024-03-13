Dynamic Festival - a festival of business exclusively for women
Over 500 businesswomen across the South of England will gather on Monday April 29th at The Grand Brighton for a day of inspirational speeches, interactive panel discussions, breathtaking personal stories and educational breakout rooms manned by leading businesses in the region.
The event will be hosted by former BBC newsreader, Natasha Kaplinsky OBE and will feature an array of distinguished speakers each addressing key topics related to women's achievements, challenges and opportunities. Speakers on the day include:
- Baroness Martha Lane Fox CBE - Co-founder of Lastminute.com, Director of X (Twitter) and Chanel, Co-founder of Lucky Voice, President of the British Chambers of Commerce
- Justine Roberts CBE - Founder and CEO of Mumsnet
- Tamara Roberts - CEO of the award-winning, Ridgeview Wine Estate
- Helen Cannons - Founder and CEO of the award-winning travel company, ISON Travel
- Abi Selby - Founder of Europe’s leading spa booking agency, Spabreaks.com
- Pam Loch - Founder and award-winning solicitor at Employment & HR law firm, Loch Associates Group
- Samantha Kaye - Chartered Adviser, Wellesley
- Julie Kapsalis - CEO & Principal at the North East Surrey College of Technology and Chair at Coast to Capital LEP
- Dr Olivia Hum - Founder of Myla Health
- Dee Mathieson - SVP & Managing Director of Elekta
- Angela Arnold - Residential property and conveyancing partner, Rix & Kay
Maarten Hoffmann, Managing Director of Platinum Media Group, said: “The inaugural conference marks a wonderful journey for Dynamic and its future. Since launching Dynamic Magazine in 2018, we have encouraged women to strive for success and I am thrilled to be driving such an exciting and worthwhile initiative.
“The Dynamic Festival will be an unmissable event, attracting senior female delegates and celebrating the incredible achievements of businesswomen from a wide range of industries. Visitors are guaranteed to leave this event feeling inspired and armed with invaluable tools to drive their business forward."
Tickets cost £99 plus vat which includes full access to the conference, a superb lunch, unlimited hot and cold beverages, a choice of two breakout room sessions, inspirational speeches and unrivalled networking opportunities and fully CPD accredited.
To learn more about the conference and purchase tickets, click here.