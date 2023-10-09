An e-scooter rider was taken to hospital after a collision on the A27 in Worthing.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to a collision involving a vehicle and an e-scooter rider at about 5.30pm on September 18.

The incident happened at a crossing on the A27 Upper Brighton Road in Worthing, near the junction with Lyons Way.

The e-scooter rider suffered head and leg injuries as well as a broken nose.

