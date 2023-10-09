BREAKING
E-scooter rider injured after collision on A27 in Worthing

An e-scooter rider was taken to hospital after a collision on the A27 in Worthing.
By Sam Morton
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:37 BST
Sussex Police said emergency services were called to a collision involving a vehicle and an e-scooter rider at about 5.30pm on September 18.

The incident happened at a crossing on the A27 Upper Brighton Road in Worthing, near the junction with Lyons Way.

The e-scooter rider suffered head and leg injuries as well as a broken nose.

Sussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National WorldSussex Police. Photo: Stock image / National World
A police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating, and witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage in the area is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 1238 of 18/09.”

