Police said they received a report of a collision between a van and a cyclist on the A259 at about 5.20pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The cyclist was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious, but non-life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

“Anyone with dashcam footage, or any information, regarding the collision can email [email protected], quoting ‘Operation Price’.”

A photographer took pictures of the scene in East Dean last night (Monday, July 18), which show police in a cordoned off area with vans and a damaged bike.

According to traffic reports on Monday evening, an air ambulance landed at the scene and the A259 East Dean Road was closed eastbound.

The road is now fully open again.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information about the incident.

