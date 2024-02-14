East Grinstead care home takes part in charity single to mark 40th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today (14th February) is the 40th anniversary of Brendoncare which runs Stildon care home as well as being Valentine’s Day. So Brendoncare residents, colleagues, community club members and volunteers have recorded and videoed a cover version of Stevie Wonder’s classic I Just Called To Say I Love You.

The single is now available to buy to raise money for Brendoncare’s vital work supporting older people in the community. The video and single can be viewed and heard on this link: https://www.brendoncare.org.uk/40th-anniversary/

Project manager, Rebecca Spicer, Brendoncare’s Wellbeing Manager, explains: “We decided to record I Just Say I Love You because not only is it a song everyone loves and enjoys, but its message also encapsulates everything Brendoncare stands for.

At Brendoncare Stildon Care Home

“A vital part of our community service work is offering telephone support to our club members who are living alone, feeling isolated or going through a challenging time in their lives. Our team of telephone volunteers are there to call them on a regular basis for a friendly chat or at any time when they need help or advice.”

Rebecca continues: “We all had the most fantastic fun making the record and video. Everybody really came together to lend us both their time and their fantastic voices. We do have some real singing superstars out there.”

Residents and colleagues from Brendoncare’s care homes in Hampshire, Wiltshire and West Sussex, together with the two singing community clubs.

The film was made by Ellis Korde, a student at the University of Winchester, the audio producer being Martine Martin, Brendoncare’s Head of Membership.

A wide range of celebrations are planned to mark Brendoncare’s 40th anniversary, including burying a time capsule, parties and lunches.

Brendoncare Stildon enjoyed a Valentine’s lunch at Brendoncare Stildon followed by an anniversary party.

The Brendoncare Foundation was established on 14th February 1984. Its founder, Winchester GP Sir Ronald Gibson, chaired the BMA (British Medical Association). Convinced that older people were often let down by the institutions caring for them, he believed they should never have to move into a different care facility should their health fail or mobility deteriorate.

Sir Ronald pioneered the idea of tailoring a full range of care to fit the changing needs of people, always offering care with discretion, respect, and dignity. These principles continue to guide Brendoncare’s work today.

Brendoncare has built on his visions and now operates seven care homes across the south of England. Each of them provides a range of care comprising residential, nursing, dementia, end of life (palliative) and respite.

Brendoncare also provides community services for older people including a network of more than 70 clubs across Hampshire and Dorset, online clubs, digital and telephone support, and special events. These are accessed through Brendoncare’s community membership.