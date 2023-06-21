When Edward ‘Ted’ Potter told staff at Brendoncare Stildon care home in East Grinstead about his biggest wish, they decided they wanted to help him make it come true.

Ted, 87, has been a member of the YMCA Club in London for more than 20 years so the Stildon team arranged for him to return there to visit his old gym where he reunited with his friends who attend and work there.

He became a club member after he settled in London, his early life being spent travelling the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His father was in the Army so he and his mother followed him after he was posted to ports around South Africa such as Port Elizabeth. They returned to England when he was about 13 just as the bombs were falling in London during World War 2.

Ted Potter is pictured on his visit to the YMCA Club in London with Betty Wood, Brendoncare Stildon’s Wellbeing Coordinator. Photo: Brendoncare

Ted left school when he was 18, thought about going into the law, but instead, he decided he wanted to travel more so started working for oil company Esso. He then joined the Royal Navy for 10 years as a purser on passenger ships, before returning to Esso.

While working in London, Ted joined the YMCA in Great Russell Street, just off Tottenham Court Road. He went there almost every day, playing badminton and squash and making many friends with whom he played.

He has been a member of the club for so long now, the organisers decided to make him an honorary member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always had a good time there mixing with everyone and being social. It became half the reason I went there, the other half being to exercise,” Ted said.

After he joined, the female equivalent club was located opposite, so dances were arranged where the women could join them. In the end, the clubs amalgamated to become one club, which Ted thought was an excellent idea.

After the visit, Ted said: “It’s been a really good day. Everyone has had enough time for me to talk to them and I’ve really enjoyed my day.”

Betty Wood, Brendoncare Stildon’s Wellbeing Coordinator, adds: “It was a pleasure to take Ted back to a place which holds so many memories for him. It was a beautiful sunny day and we are so grateful to everyone at the YMCA for making Ted feel so welcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad