East Grinstead schoolboy in finals of BBC Young Chorister of the Year

The boys' semi-finals hosted by Aled Jones , and the Rev Kate Bottley was screened last weekend. The same process takes place for the girls and then three boys and three girls battle it out for the coveted title of BBC Young Chorister of the Year and Runner Up.

Brambletye School pupil 12-year-old Luca Brugnoli is one of three boys across the whole country who has been put through to the finals of BBC Young Chorister of the Year.Luca’s extraordinary performance of Ave Maria delighted the judges, particularly the "twiddly, high part" in the middle which Luca composed himself invoking rich praise from the judges. Howard Goodall described his unexpected flight from a top F to a top C as "magnificent". Katherine Jenkins who confessed to tearing up commented on how technically challenging the piece was and praised Luca for his pure, beautiful tone with a wonderful resonance.Luca is Head Chorister at Brambletye School based in Forest Row. He is already an accomplished singer with Libera Boys Choir and has had the opportunity to perform all over the world. Despite aspiring to continue singing after his voice changes Luca is making the most of his current vocal range. He has a Christmas single being released on all digital platforms on 12th December and an established YouTube Channel.