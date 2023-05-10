East Hoathly care home residents celebrate the Coronation

Over the bank holiday weekend the home held a party with live entertainment. The whole home came together to celebrate our new King and talk about the new era the country is entering.

Rikki-Gene Bury, General Manager at Lydfords said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time celebrating the Coronation, such a momentous occasion. Our staff and residents love the Royals and so they were all so excited to take part. It has been a real collaborative process - thinking about how we wanted to celebrate, planning our activities, decorating the home and creating all the party food. It was so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too.”