East Hoathly care home residents celebrate the Coronation

Residents and staff at Lydfords care home in East Hoathly were busy making Coronation-themed decorations and baking up a storm of red, white and blue cakes and pastries with the help of the homes chef Enrico in preparation for the King’s Coronation on May 6.

By Samantha HardingContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:41 BST
Watching the coronationWatching the coronation
Watching the coronation

Staff and residents at the home put their heads together and came up with a plan for their celebrations fit for a King.

Over the bank holiday weekend the home held a party with live entertainment. The whole home came together to celebrate our new King and talk about the new era the country is entering.

Rikki-Gene Bury, General Manager at Lydfords said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time celebrating the Coronation, such a momentous occasion. Our staff and residents love the Royals and so they were all so excited to take part. It has been a real collaborative process - thinking about how we wanted to celebrate, planning our activities, decorating the home and creating all the party food. It was so lovely to be able to invite our friends and family to come and join us for a proper celebration too.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

