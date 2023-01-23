East Hoathly care home's event brings local community together

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Lydfords Care Home to enjoy an open day that was held at the home on January 21.

The Mayor of Hailsham enjoying a chat with resident Janice.

Lydfords hosted a variety of activities throughout the day. Stall holders came in for the morning for everyone to be able to have a look and do some shopping.

This included JJ fashions with awonderful range of clothing. Helen Carew showcased handmade jewellery and gave a demonstration on how she makes her pieces. After lunch, Jon McDevitt came in to sing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Holbrook, Mayor of Hailsham, came to support the event. He spent time chatting to resident’s and Rikki, general manager, gave him a tour of the home.

Staff at Lydfords made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, such as homemade savoury and sweet canopes, prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!

Resident Janice, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad