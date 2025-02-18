East Hoathly residents hope for ownership of endangered pub

East Hoathly could lose its last remaining pub unless a potential new owner can be found.

But residents hope the answer could be transferring the pub into local ownership. They are organising a public meeting in the village hall on Wednesday, February 26 (7.30pm) and Saturday, March 1 (at 2pm.)

Campaigner Alison Walker said: "The Kings Head pub is for sale. A thriving pub benefits everybody in the community, so as the only remaining pub in this historic, vibrant village it’s vital to secure its future.

"East Hoathly with Halland Community Benefit Society (EHWHCBS)proposes to lead a purchase of the Kings Head by the community ,enabling it to be owned by, controlled by and run for the benefit of local people, in perpetuity. But a community purchase will only be possible if there is enough local support. To determine if this is the case, EHWHCBS is conducting a public consultation, including meetings where you can hear why we all need a local pub.

"People can hear about the vision, learn the next steps in the process and how they can find out more and get involved. They'll also be able to ask questions, comment on the proposal, voice opinions and tell us their ideas. This is a chance to learn about an exciting, important opportunity for local people. So please come to one of the meetings ,Invite your neighbours, friends and family too!

"To find out more follow the group on Facebook to keep up with the latest news and events, track progress, access extra information, find out how you can support, help and get involved."

Landlady Tracey Wallis and her husband Robert have run the Kings Head for 29 years. She said: "Robert will be sad to go. It's been his life and he loves it. We're staying in the village - we only live two doors down so we'll stay involved in everything. But Robert is 80 now and I'm 64 so I think it's time to take a bit of a rest.

"Our son Joe is the chef but he's just gone to Mexico so Robert is in the kitchen doing the cooking!"

"It's where I learnt to drink!" said East Hoathly-based sculptor, Keith Pettit. "The Kings Head is my favourite pub in the world. I think asking local people to run it is a brilliant idea. Of course a lot depends on who they are and how they'd run it, but I'm hugely optimistic. I wish these guys all the success in the world."

The Kings Head is set in the village's conservation area. It was once the Old School House and was converted into the central village pub over 250 years ago. It trades as a free house and sells handcrafted beers from the 1648 Brewery next door It was CAMRA's North East Sussex Pub of the Ye a r and CAMRA's Cider Pub of the Year in 2020.

