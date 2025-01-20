East Sussex author searches for the truth about King Arthur

Christopher Gidlow (contributed pic)

King Arthur’s Country (Pen & Sword Books Ltd, £25, available from Pen & Sword, Amazon and bookshops) comes from St Leonard’s-on-Sea author Christopher Gidlow.

Christopher, aged 58, said: “I’d written two previous books about the historical King Arthur, looking at historical and archaeological evidence there might be some truth behind the famous legends of Camelot and the Round Table. This brought me into contact with fellow author Stuart Laycock following a similar quest. We were both casting around for a new project after Covid, and Stuart suggested we pool our expertise for the joint sequel to our respective books.

“We were sure that the Arthurian Legends are one of the keys to modern ideas of Britishness. The era when they are set is not, surprisingly, the Middle Ages, but the fifth and sixth centuries, following the end of Roman control over Britain. An era, in fact, before there even was an England, before Wales was defined, before there was a Scotland. We looked at how those identities emerged. Written and archaeological evidence, place names even, seemed to point to a swathe of lowland Britain between, more or less, the estuaries of the Severn and the Humber, across which Arthur and the kings of the Britons had fought the invading Angles and Saxons. It also occurred to us that this was the same area which, in the seventh century, had been the Kingdom of Mercia. Its king, Penda, had also led the kings of the Britons against the Angles and Saxons, and his better documented career provided an analog of what Arthur’s career could have been.

“We have been working for decades now trying to overturn the academic orthodoxy, established in the late 1970s, that Arthur was a legendary figure, only created centuries later, with no bearing on the end of Roman Britain. We are now quite sure that the evidence is all in our court. We present what I think is a compelling case, aimed at a general reader with a passing knowledge or interest in the Medieval legends or Roman Britain. It’s accessible and we hope intriguing. I feel it is also a very timely book, with competing narratives of Britishness and migration mudding the waters of public discourse. As we write ‘Taking the long view of England, the nation’s history has been a unique blend of various cultures and peoples, and the more Celtic areas of England have played a huge part in that. The legend of Arthur too has made a huge contribution to making Britain and England what it is, giving both a founding hero to inspire and unite.’

“This is a stand-alone book, but it stands well as a culmination to our previous books. I have an Arthurian novel coming, Arthur the Soldier, published by Chaosium Inc, which allows me to be more speculative than I am in my historical works.

“I am the author of The Reign of Arthur, from History to Legend (Sutton, 2004) and Revealing King Arthur, swords, stones and digging for Camelot (The History Press, 2010).

“I was working at Hampton Court Palace and the Tower of London as life interpretation manager of Historic Royal Palaces, when I moved down to St Leonards. I decided to make use of the long commute by writing a book on the train. I weighed up whether to write a fiction or non-fiction work first and decided I would rather be a historian who went on to write fiction than a fiction writer who turned his hand to history. The non-fiction book led to another and another.”