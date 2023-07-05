East Sussex based Community Interest Company, Genius Within, receives Royal Approval.

Plumpton business, Genius Within, has been awarded with the Kings Award for Enterprise for their work in Promoting Opportunity.

The King's Awards for Enterprise, (formerly The Queen's Awards for Enterprise), celebrate outstanding achievements of UK businesses. Established in 1965, this program is the top official recognition for British enterprises.

The awards honour organizations excelling in innovation, sustainable development, and promoting social mobility. Winners receive a five-year recognition, attending a royal reception and receiving their award from a Lord-lieutenant. They can proudly display the King's Awards flag and emblem on their premises and marketing materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head quartered in East Sussex, Genius Within CIC, is a champion of neurodiversity. They work with adults across the UK, who are already in work, or who are seeking work and identify or are diagnosed as Autistic, ADHD, Dyslexic, Dyspraxic, Dyscalculic or Dysgraphic, or living with Tourette Syndrome as well as other conditions which impact their cognitive abilities. Genius Within is focused on working with the individuals, and the organisations that employ them, to remove barriers which might hold them back in achieving their best.

Jacqui Wallis receives the Kind Award from HM Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman

The organisations work, over the last 13 years, in supporting this community led them to receive the accolade in a category with only nine other business nationally.Genius Within were honoured with the award in 2022, the last of the then Queens awards, and had their official presentation at the end of June 2023.

Their award, a beautiful, engraved glass bowl was presented to the CEO of Genius Within Jacqui Wallis, by Mr. Andrew Blackman, HM Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex. After the ceremony Mr Blackman stayed and spoke to many of the guests and afterwards wrote to Genius Within to say "The passion, warmth and commitment of the whole team shone through in every conversations - I was immensely impressed and very proud that such an important organisation is based here in East Sussex".

After the award ceremony, everyone gathered to enjoy a delicious buffet and drinks. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and camaraderie as they celebrated the success of Genius Within and their remarkable achievements. It was a wonderful time that brought everyone together, creating lasting memories of this special occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad