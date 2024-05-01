East Sussex businesses show off their pedal power
Global event management firm, Identity, and insurance company, Hastings Direct, are sponsoring ‘Hospices to Holland’, a cycling adventure put on by St Wilfrid’s and St Michael’s Hospices. The hospices have teamed up to offer the four-day cycling challenge of a lifetime in a bid to raise funds for the care that they offer.
The bike ride will pass along the south coast, across the channel, and then through the cycle-friendly cities and countryside in France, Belgium and Holland. It takes place between Wednesday 18th and Saturday 21st September.
More than 50 people have already signed up, but there are still spaces available. Identity, based in Westham, and Hastings Direct, based in Bexhill, both plan to put in a team of their own riders.
Hastings Direct CEO, Toby Van de Meer, said: ‘We are delighted to be sponsoring this fantastic event. Many of our colleagues have personal connections with the hospices, from the care of loved ones to the invaluable support following the difficult time when a loved one has passed. From fundraising to community days, our colleagues often find ways to help the hospices and so we are thrilled to offer our support to this brilliant challenge, helping raise more donations and awareness of the great work the charities do. Good luck to everyone taking part.’
Identity’s CEO, Michael Gietzen, said: ‘The Hospices to Holland Challenge presents an incredible opportunity for us to support the vital work of St Wilfrid’s and St Michael’s Hospices while embarking on a thrilling journey of camaraderie and community spirit. We’re excited to sponsor this challenging charity bike ride, knowing it will not only raise crucial funds but also bring Identity’s team together in an unforgettable adventure. Let’s pedal with purpose and make a difference!’
St Wilfrid’s Hospice and St Michael’s Hospice Clinical Services Director, Evelyn Prodger, added: ‘Our business community’s fundraising support is so pivotal to the care that our healthcare teams can provide at both hospices and out in the community, making this partnership with Identity and Hastings Direct invaluable. The team is grateful for this sponsorship and looks forward to having staff from both organisations cycling alongside our riders.’
For more information on Hospices to Holland, visit www.hospicestoholland.co.uk
St Wilfrid’s and St Michael’s Hospices provide high-quality care and support for people with life-limiting illnesses. St Wilfrid’s Hospice covers Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between), while St Michael’s Hospice covers Hastings and Rother.