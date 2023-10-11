BREAKING
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park

East Sussex collision: Boy, 13, taken to hospital; car driver 'left the area'

A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a collision in East Sussex last week.
By Sam Morton
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident involving a car and a pedestrian in Rottingdean.

“The incident happened at Rottingdean High Street shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, October 4,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy from Saltdean, was injured in the collision and was taken to hospital.

Most Popular
Sussex Roads Police (National World stock image)Sussex Roads Police (National World stock image)
Sussex Roads Police (National World stock image)

“The driver of the vehicle left the area.”

Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage is asked to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, by calling 101, or email: c[email protected] and quote serial 1046 of 04/10.

Related topics:Sussex PoliceCCTV