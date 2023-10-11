East Sussex collision: Boy, 13, taken to hospital; car driver 'left the area'
A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a collision in East Sussex last week.
Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident involving a car and a pedestrian in Rottingdean.
“The incident happened at Rottingdean High Street shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, October 4,” a police spokesperson said.
"The pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy from Saltdean, was injured in the collision and was taken to hospital.
“The driver of the vehicle left the area.”
Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage is asked to come forward.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, by calling 101, or email: c[email protected] and quote serial 1046 of 04/10.