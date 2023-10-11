A 13-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a collision in East Sussex last week.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident involving a car and a pedestrian in Rottingdean.

“The incident happened at Rottingdean High Street shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, October 4,” a police spokesperson said.

"The pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy from Saltdean, was injured in the collision and was taken to hospital.

“The driver of the vehicle left the area.”

Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage is asked to come forward.