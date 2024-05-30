Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police is investigating after a collision left a man in a ‘serious condition’.

A two-vehicle collision was reported on London Road, Brighton – at the junction of Elms Lea Avenue – around 10.20am on Saturday (May 25).

"We are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision involving two vehicles,” a police spokesperson said.

"The incident involved a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and a white Vauxhall Astra, with the driver of one vehicle, a 56-year-old man, taken to hospital in a serious condition.

"The four people travelling in the second vehicle all suffered minor injuries.

"If you witnessed what happened, or have CCTV or dash cam footage that could assist the investigation, we ask you to come forward.”