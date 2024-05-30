East Sussex collision leaves man in 'serious condition' as police appeal for witnesses

Sussex Police is investigating after a collision left a man in a ‘serious condition’.

A two-vehicle collision was reported on London Road, Brighton – at the junction of Elms Lea Avenue – around 10.20am on Saturday (May 25).

"We are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision involving two vehicles,” a police spokesperson said.

"The incident involved a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and a white Vauxhall Astra, with the driver of one vehicle, a 56-year-old man, taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Sussex Roads Police. Photo: Stock image / National World

"The four people travelling in the second vehicle all suffered minor injuries.

"If you witnessed what happened, or have CCTV or dash cam footage that could assist the investigation, we ask you to come forward.”

You can make a report by emailing [email protected] or calling 101 quoting reference 25/05 of 430.

