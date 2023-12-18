Independent housebuilder Dandara has won an esteemed award for its new Pearmain Place development in Crowborough.

Having launched off-plan in September, the development of 100 family homes has received a ‘Quality Recognition Award’ from Premier Guarantee, the UK’s leading warranty provider.

Judges who visited the development close to Ashdown Forest were impressed by the standard of site management, workmanship, health and safety, site tidiness and general co-operation.

Lewis Miller-Hudson, senior site manager at Pearmain Place, commented: “We are really enjoying building in Crowborough, it’s surrounded by greenery and a beautiful place for new homes. Given that we started work on site in June, we are thrilled to receive a Quality Recognition Award acknowledging our great work on site.

Pearmain Place Premier Guarantee Award

“The team works exceptionally hard to ensure that the quality on site is always above standard so it’s great to gain this national industry recognition for all our hard work.”

Ashley Tassell, construction manager for Dandara South East, added: “This award is a fantastic achievement for all those on site at Pearmain Place and a testament to their continued hard work. This is the fourth Quality Recognition Award our South East region has won this year and it shows the consistent quality, dedication and skills that our team maintain across our developments.

“We are extremely proud of our site team for the amazing work they do, and we look forward to welcoming residents to site in spring next year to enjoy the quality of the excellent homes.”

Already popular with local homebuyers, Pearmain Place is ideally located for commuters, close to the A26, 8 miles from Royal Tunbridge Wells and 33 miles south of London. For those who love the seaside, Eastbourne is around 26 miles drive away.

Just a short drive from Crowborough train station, you'll find regular services to Uckfield and London. Crowborough itself boasts a variety of local independent shops, dining establishments, a Tesco Superstore, a Sainsbury's local, a post office, a health centre, and a selection of primary and secondary schools. Sports enthusiasts will find plenty to engage in, including a popular leisure centre with a swimming pool, a riding school, Crowborough Beacon Golf Club, and local football and running clubs.

The development is conveniently located just minutes away from Ashdown Forest, spanning over 6,500 acres of ancient heathland and housing rare species of wildlife and plants. Walshes Park is also in close proximity.

Currently available for sale is a selection of three, four and five bedroom properties starting at £435,000 for a three bedroom semi-detached home with carport and parking.