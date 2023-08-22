The emergency services were out in force after a young person reportedly fell from a cliff in East Sussex.

Police officers, paramedics and fire & rescue crews were pictured in Offham Road in Lewes on Monday evening (August 21).

An air ambulance also landed at the scene.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said paramedics were called to an incident around 5.20pm.

A spokesman added: “Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the Kent, Surrey, Sussex Air Ambulance Service. Two patients were brought to safety and checked at the scene but did not require further hospital treatment.”

Following the incident, East Sussex Fire and Rescue has warned people to take care around the cliff edges in the area.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.12pm to reports of a person who had become stuck after falling from cliffs near Offham Road in Lewes.

“Fire engines from Preston Circus including the Aerial Ladder Platform were sent along with officers, as well as the rope rescue units from Bexhill and Battle and water tender ladder from Bexhill.”

Station manager Tom Walby added: ‘’Crews acted swiftly to secure the individual and get them back to safety, however sometimes people aren’t so lucky. It is really important to educate yourselves and those around you about cliff safety.’’

The fire service has issued a number of common sense measures which members of the public can follow in order to stay safe near the cliff edge.

Officers have urged residents and visitors to stay away from cliff edges, since they can collapse without warning, to take note of safety warnings on the right side of the fencing, to avoid trying to climb the cliffs, to supervise children and pets at all times, and to call 999 if they see someone in danger on or near the cliffs.

Scroll down and click through to see photos from the scene of the emergency incident.

