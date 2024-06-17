East Sussex fire crews called to bin lorry incident; road closed
East Sussex fire crews have been called to a bin lorry fire – with people asked to ‘avoid the area’.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to ‘reports of a bin lorry alight’ on Natal Road, Brighton around 11.30am today (Monday, June 17)
“Two fire engines are at the scene," a fire service spokesperson said.
"Crews are using two hose reels to put out a fire affecting around five tonnes of waste.
“Please avoid the area.”
