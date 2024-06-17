East Sussex fire crews called to bin lorry incident; road closed

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 17th Jun 2024, 13:11 BST
East Sussex fire crews have been called to a bin lorry fire – with people asked to ‘avoid the area’.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to ‘reports of a bin lorry alight’ on Natal Road, Brighton around 11.30am today (Monday, June 17)

“Two fire engines are at the scene," a fire service spokesperson said.

"Crews are using two hose reels to put out a fire affecting around five tonnes of waste.

“Please avoid the area.”

