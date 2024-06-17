“Please avoid the area.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Sussex fire crews have been called to a bin lorry fire – with people asked to ‘avoid the area’.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to ‘reports of a bin lorry alight’ on Natal Road, Brighton around 11.30am today (Monday, June 17)

“Two fire engines are at the scene," a fire service spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Crews are using two hose reels to put out a fire affecting around five tonnes of waste.