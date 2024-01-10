BREAKING

East Sussex fire crews fight Seaford motorhome blaze on major road

A motorhome fire brought drivers to a standstill yesterday (Tuesday, January 9) as rescue crews fought the blaze.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 10th Jan 2024, 07:42 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 07:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to Marine Parade, Seaford, at 9.36am yesterday morning to reports of a single motorhome vehicle fire.

Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

A spokesperson for the rescue service said: "Four engines from Newhaven, Seaford and Eastbourne were called to attend.

A motorhome fire brought drivers to a standstill yesterday (Tuesday, January 9) as rescue crews fought the blaze. Photo: Geoff RutlandA motorhome fire brought drivers to a standstill yesterday (Tuesday, January 9) as rescue crews fought the blaze. Photo: Geoff Rutland
A motorhome fire brought drivers to a standstill yesterday (Tuesday, January 9) as rescue crews fought the blaze. Photo: Geoff Rutland
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Crews used breathing apparatus, two jets and firefighting foam to e xtinguish the fire.

"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

"There were no casualties and the fire is reported to be accidental."

The road was closed both ways between Claremont Road and Edinburgh Road as the rescue service fought the blaze, and has now reopened.

Related topics:SeafordEast SussexEastbourneNewhaven