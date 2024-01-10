East Sussex fire crews fight Seaford motorhome blaze on major road
Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to Marine Parade, Seaford, at 9.36am yesterday morning to reports of a single motorhome vehicle fire.
Thankfully, no casualties were reported.
A spokesperson for the rescue service said: "Four engines from Newhaven, Seaford and Eastbourne were called to attend.
"Crews used breathing apparatus, two jets and firefighting foam to e xtinguish the fire.
"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.
"There were no casualties and the fire is reported to be accidental."
The road was closed both ways between Claremont Road and Edinburgh Road as the rescue service fought the blaze, and has now reopened.