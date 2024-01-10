A motorhome fire brought drivers to a standstill yesterday (Tuesday, January 9) as rescue crews fought the blaze.

Crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to Marine Parade, Seaford, at 9.36am yesterday morning to reports of a single motorhome vehicle fire.

Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

A spokesperson for the rescue service said: "Four engines from Newhaven, Seaford and Eastbourne were called to attend.

A motorhome fire brought drivers to a standstill yesterday (Tuesday, January 9) as rescue crews fought the blaze. Photo: Geoff Rutland

"Crews used breathing apparatus, two jets and firefighting foam to e xtinguish the fire.

"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

"There were no casualties and the fire is reported to be accidental."