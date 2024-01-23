East Sussex housebuilder launches search for longest ever resident ahead of 50th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As it celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the premium housebuilder, who has 13 live developments across Kent and East Sussex, is on the hunt for original and long-term residents to share their experiences and unique stories. For those who enter, the longest standing Redrow customer(s) will win a prize of £500 as a thank you for telling their story.

Founded in 1974, Redrow was created by Steve Morgan CBE with just £5,000, loaned to him by his father. With hard work and dedication, five years later the company expanded from civil engineering into main contract building, seeing Redrow embark on its first housing development in Denbigh, North Wales. After that, the company quickly expanded into the homes sector, cementing its reputation as a high-quality homebuilder. Steve’s entrepreneurial spirit runs through the company to this day, making Redrow one of the most successful and forward-looking housebuilders in the country.

Most recently, Redrow became the first large housebuilder to introduce air source heat pumps into all of its new developments with underfloor heating as standard, reaffirming its commitment to creating future-fit homes, with greener, more efficient features, a top priority for homebuyers according to recent research.

Searching for Redrow's longest standing resident

Over the years, Redrow has built more than 120,000 homes, housing the equivalent population of a major city like Nottingham, and now has twelve regional divisions across England and Wales including South East which was started in 2015 and since then has continued to craft high quality, timeless homes.

Although Redrow’s first scheme in Denbigh may have consisted of just 36 bungalows, it has evolved its home designs over the years and continuously innovated building everything from apartments to penthouses, family houses and first buyer homes. Paddock Green in East Hoathly, East Sussex, was launched in 2023, however, three brand new show homes and the Customer Experience Suite will open in the next two months. Paddock Green provides 205 homes ideally suited to families across the area and consists of the wonderful ‘Cambridge’ house type.

For Redrow, it is the people and communities that are at the heart of their business. In fact, the housebuilder has funded several projects in the South East led by local groups such as Ashford Rugby Football Club, who Redrow has supported for a number of years, most recently with the donation of brand new kit for team members and coaches for the new year.

With over 2,000 colleagues with a combined service of over 11,000 years supporting customers up and down the country, the housebuilder will be visiting developments across the country to connect and celebrate its 50th anniversary with the people who have made its houses homes across the years. Residents in the South East can look forward to dedicated events to celebrate the anniversary, coming soon.

Sophie Fitzgerald, Sales Director for Redrow South East, commented: “As we enter this exciting year, commemorating our 50th anniversary, we can’t wait to celebrate with all the people who make Redrow what it is. If you’ve been a Redrow homeowner since your very first home purchase or recently upsized into a new energy efficient home with us, we hope you will join us in the celebrations.

“As part of our 50th anniversary, we want to hear from you, whether that’s an interesting homebuying tale or a story of your life in one of our homes. And if you think you may be the Redrow homeowner who has lived with us the longest, we encourage you to get in touch!”

If you think you’ve lived in a Redrow home for the longest time, send your entry to [email protected].

