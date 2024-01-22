East Sussex incident sparks large police response - In pictures
A large number of police officers have been seen outside a property in East Sussex following reports of an incident.
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 13:57 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 15:44 GMT
Officers have been pictured responding to an incident at a flat in Brunswick Place, Hove.
A cordon has been set up around the building’s entrance, whilst a flat window seems to have been smashed.
Sussex Police has yet to confirm the nature of the incident.
This is a breaking news story – updates will follow as and when they become available.
