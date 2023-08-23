East Sussex lifeboat volunteers launch their own sea shanty group

A group of volunteers from a lifeboat rescue charity has formed its very own sea shanty group.

Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat (PLIRB), a self-managed and self-funded independent lifeboat service based in Pett Level, near Hastings, has formed The Pett Slip Buoys with the aim of raising much-needed funds.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat (PLIRB) is an independent lifeboat service based in Pett Level, founded in 1970. We serve the coastline and inland waters between Camber and Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being entirely independent, we are responsible for managing our operations and raising our own funds, whether out shaking buckets or applying for grants.

The Pett Slip Buoys

“Our volunteers and crew train twice a week to learn vital skills and we are proud to provide a life-saving service to our community. Our call-outs can be anything from providing casualty care to beach visitors, to towing vessels in distress or searching for missing persons. We are on call 24/7 and everything we do is completely voluntary.

“However, we are not just an essential lifeboat service, we are a close unit of friends and our volunteer crew have some surprising talents.

“Earlier in 2023, the partner of one of our crew suggested we form a singing group, partly for fun but with a view to raising crucial funds. Under the guidance of a professional singing coach, some of our crew have formed a pretty respectable sea shanty group and are doing vocal training every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we would like to introduce the Pett Slip Buoys. Every Monday they meet for one to two hours to rehearse and have currently mastered eight songs and working on several more. A local supporter has now created a unique composition for our buoys to perform.

“They are working towards a special fundraising event on Sunday, September 24 when they will finally go fully public, and hopefully help PLIRB raise funds to go towards our operational costs and fundraising projects. They gave a sneak preview to the crowds at our recent Open Day and have a few small warm up performances booked in.