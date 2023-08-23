BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

East Sussex lifeboat volunteers launch their own sea shanty group

A group of volunteers from a lifeboat rescue charity has formed its very own sea shanty group.
By Jo StapleyContributor
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 17:17 BST

Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat (PLIRB), a self-managed and self-funded independent lifeboat service based in Pett Level, near Hastings, has formed The Pett Slip Buoys with the aim of raising much-needed funds.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat (PLIRB) is an independent lifeboat service based in Pett Level, founded in 1970. We serve the coastline and inland waters between Camber and Hastings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Being entirely independent, we are responsible for managing our operations and raising our own funds, whether out shaking buckets or applying for grants.

The Pett Slip BuoysThe Pett Slip Buoys
The Pett Slip Buoys

“Our volunteers and crew train twice a week to learn vital skills and we are proud to provide a life-saving service to our community. Our call-outs can be anything from providing casualty care to beach visitors, to towing vessels in distress or searching for missing persons. We are on call 24/7 and everything we do is completely voluntary.

“However, we are not just an essential lifeboat service, we are a close unit of friends and our volunteer crew have some surprising talents.

“Earlier in 2023, the partner of one of our crew suggested we form a singing group, partly for fun but with a view to raising crucial funds. Under the guidance of a professional singing coach, some of our crew have formed a pretty respectable sea shanty group and are doing vocal training every week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“So we would like to introduce the Pett Slip Buoys. Every Monday they meet for one to two hours to rehearse and have currently mastered eight songs and working on several more. A local supporter has now created a unique composition for our buoys to perform.

“They are working towards a special fundraising event on Sunday, September 24 when they will finally go fully public, and hopefully help PLIRB raise funds to go towards our operational costs and fundraising projects. They gave a sneak preview to the crowds at our recent Open Day and have a few small warm up performances booked in.

“As well as falling in love with singing, our volunteers are spending the hours training to help highlight the crucial service that Independent lifeboats provide and the dedication we commit to raise funds.”

Related topics:East SussexHastingsIndependent