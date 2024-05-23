Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An East Sussex man has been arrested following a collision in which several children were injured, police said.

Police have launched an appeal for information about the incident, which happened yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, May 22).

One child remains in a serious condition in hospital, police said.

Several others received treatment by paramedics at the scene and three others continue to be treated for serious injuries, police added.

The collision happened near Meopham in Kent and involved a bus and a tractor.

Police said the man arrested is from the Rye area.

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: “Dashcam and phone footage continues to be sought by officers investigating a serious collision involving a bus and a tractor near Meopham.

“The collision happened at around 3.25pm on Wednesday, May 22), at a location on the A227 South Street near Culverstone Green.

“Police attended the scene, which was close to the junction for Chapman’s Hill, along with South East Coast Ambulance Service, an air ambulance and Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

“The bus driver and 12 children were taken to hospital. Four others were treated by paramedics at the scene.

“One child remains in a London hospital in a serious but stable condition. Of the casualties taken for medical attention at local hospitals, three continue to be treated for injuries described as serious.

“Following the incident, a 33-year-old man from East Sussex was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was later bailed to return to the police station, pending further investigation.

“The incident is being led by Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) and officers are appealing to any witnesses to contact them. This includes those who may have footage on their phones and motorists with potential evidence on dashcams.