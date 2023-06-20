NationalWorldTV
East Sussex organisations celebrated as part of Small Charity Week

During the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, small charities have been working hard to ensure communities are supported.
By Paula WoolvenContributor
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:20 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:21 BST

Small Charity Week is a chance to say thank you and raise awareness of the importance of supporting local charities through donations, fundraising and volunteering.

The Havens Community Hub group provides support to the residents of the Havens coastal stretch (between Saltdean and Seaford) with community transport, food waste prevention and redistribution, day clubs for older people, businesses, and community support.

Hub founder, Paula Woolven said: “Having just celebrated Volunteers Celebration Week, we have been reminded how vital the support of our services is and how we are needed now, more than ever.”

Havens Community Volunteers with Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex Maureen Chowen and Telscombe Cliffs Mayor Laurence O'ConnorHavens Community Volunteers with Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex Maureen Chowen and Telscombe Cliffs Mayor Laurence O'Connor
Havens Community Volunteers with Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex Maureen Chowen and Telscombe Cliffs Mayor Laurence O'Connor

Sarah Vibert, CEO of the National Council of Voluntary Organisations, said: “The recent crises faced by this country have shown just how important small charities are, and the amazing services they provide in local areas. Staff and volunteers have stepped up and stepped in using their specialist local knowledge, to ensure that communities are safe, supported and reassured.

“Millions of people lives are positively impacted by small charities every year. If we can do one important thing during Small Charity Week this year, it would be to realise how vital small charities are and offer them the support they have so willingly shown us.”

The Minister for Civil Society, Stuart Andrew MP, said: “Small charities really are the lifeblood of communities across the country. They understand the needs of local people and are a trusted source of help to those who need it most.

“Small Charity Week is a chance to say thank you. It’s also an important time to remind people to support their local charity by offering donations, volunteering time, or assist with fundraising.”

