East Sussex performer celebrates the messy and the chaotic

By Phil Hewitt

Group Arts Editor, Sussex Newspapers

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 08:35 BST
Wadhurst writer and performer Naomi Wood is on the road with Gobbess, a celebration of the messy and the chaotic – and a rejection of the notion of Goddess.

She brings it to Worthing Assembly Hall on August 15 (tickets on https://wtm.uk/events/gobbess/) – a one-hour true story which she describes as a mesmerising genre-defying one-creature spectacle. She doesn’t want to be a Goddess, she wants to be a grubby loud-mouthed Gobbess. The result is a kaleidoscopic fusion of aerial hoop, spoken word and story-telling in a tale about creativity and identity, of queerness, joy and self- expression. Naomi calls is a “story of rage, resilience and transformation in the face of cat-calling, chaos and existential curiosity.”

As she explains, it’s about learning to live and embrace imperfection, following a cancer operation; about falling in love with whimsy and playfulness and not caring how you look doing it; and about being creative in a “capitalist hellscape.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is my journey from a cancer operation in 2010. I am totally OK now but it was a bit scary then and it made me reevaluate my life. I have always had quite bad anxiety, and I thought what would happen if I went towards those feelings of anxiety and challenged them. I became a circus performer and a life model and I started writing. It is the story of my quest to face my fears and to face my anxieties. I don't think you ever manage to get over them but they say that courage isn't the absence of fear; it is doing it all the same.

“I think a lot of us are anxious. We struggle to find the language but through writing this and touring the show I've got to understand that I am actually quite neurodivergent though undiagnosed. But the show is about confronting those fears and challenging them and working with them. What I have learned, even more so through writing and through doing this show, is that something quite powerful happens when we are vulnerable. If there is a feeling of a lot of shame that someone feels, it's a huge connection when someone else starts talking about it. You experience that and you start to feel a community. And a lot of people talk to me after the shows but really it's also for anybody who wants to make something, anybody who thinks that they have been a bit of an over-thinker or maybe don't fit in. I see myself as a jack of all trades and master of none. I have never really been particularly talented at one thing so I just try to bring everything together, spoken word and circus and storytelling, and it's really empowering what happens. I think people feel the same when they see the show.

“And for me it has been amazing to do it. I have taken it to Edinburgh and I've done Glastonbury and it's lovely to tour around the country. I just never thought that I would take it to so many different places.”

It's suitable for ages 14+ and would appeal to anyone interested in mental health, neurodivergency, queerness, equality and creativity, Naomi says.

Related topics:TicketsPeopleAnxietyQuestWriting

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice