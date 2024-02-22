East Sussex primary school keeps 'good' Ofsted rating following inspection
An ungraded inspection of Stone Cross School, in Adur Drive, found that its pupils feel ‘happy and safe’ at the school.
The report states: “There is a warm and caring atmosphere at Stone Cross School. Pupils are proud to be members of the school community. Pupils demonstrate the school’s values of honesty, enthusiasm, aspiration, respect and tolerance through their excellent conduct and positive attitudes to learning.
"Pupils are eager to learn. They concentrate well in their lessons, and classrooms are alive with purposeful chatter as pupils share their ideas and opinions. Pupils show high levels of care and kindness to each other. They enjoy being at school.”
The inspector also commended the school’s ‘ambitious curriculum’ and highlighted its commitment to supporting pupils with special educational needs (SEND).
Following the inspection, headteacher Emma Clements expressed her pride in the school and attributed the success to the hard work of pupils, staff and governors and strong partnerships with parents and carers.
Chair of Governors, Catriona Matthews, also shared her delight with the report ’s outcome, recognising the school's positive impact on the whole school community.
When a school is judged to be ‘good’, Ofsted will normally revisit the site aroun d every four years to confirm it is still operating at that level, this is called an ungraded inspection.
This was the second ungraded inspection to take place since Oftsed judged the school to be ‘good’ in September 2014.