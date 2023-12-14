East Sussex residents invited to sign up for free NHS Health Check at more than 50 locations
County-wide healthy lifestyle provider One You East Sussex will be delivering the health checks for East Sussex residents, who live outside of Brighton, and who are aged between 40 and 74.
To qualify, you must not have been diagnosed with heart disease, stroke, diabetes, kidney disease, high cholesterol or high blood pressure, nor be taking medication for blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes. You must also not have had an NHS Health Check within the last five years.
Currently more than 16,000 people in East Sussex benefit from a free NHS Health Check each year.
As part of the NHS Health Check, your blood pressure will be taken as well as some other measurements including height and weight. They will take a small finger prick blood sample to analyse cholesterol and possibly blood sugar levels.
“Our team will ask some questions about you, your lifestyle and your family's medical history and then, with your consent, will direct you to any relevant services if required,” explains Dan Ford, Engagement and NHS Health Check Lead at One You East Sussex.
“They will thoroughly explain your results to you and discuss possible ways of reducing your risk of developing cardiovascular disease. All results will be discussed in the session together with any potential referrals, whether they are to wider One You East Sussex services or GP referrals for things such as serious high blood pressure.”
Each Health Check takes up to 40 minutes and residents can book a free place, either by calling 01323 404600 or by e-mailing [email protected]
According to East Sussex County Council, although the health of the county’s residents is similar to the rest of England, there are wide variations within East Sussex. People in deprived areas tend to be affected by poorer health.
The gap in life expectancy between the most and least-deprived areas is more than 11 years for men and almost 10 years for women. It is also estimated that, by 2028, around 20,000 more people in East Sussex will be living with two or more long-term health conditions than was the case a decade earlier.