East Sussex school rated as 'good' by Ofsted inspectors

A school in Rye has been praised by Ofsted inspectors in its latest inspection.

Rye College students and staff celebrate the Ofsted rating. Picture from Rye College

Rye College, in Love Lane, was rated as ‘good’ in all areas.

The academy had previously been rated ‘inadequate’ a few years ago before joining the Aquinas Trust in November 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their report, inspectors said: “Rye College has taken great strides forward in recent years. Work is demanding and current pupils are learning well across a wide range of subjects. Much of this is due to the strong leadership of the headteacher and the executive headteacher and extensive staff teamwork. All staff want the very best for their pupils.

"Pupils and parents recognise and appreciate the many improvements in the school. There is a happy, friendly atmosphere throughout. Pupils feel safe. One pupil described the school as ‘one big happy family’. Relationships are strong. Leaders have high expectations of pupils’ learning and conduct. Pupils work hard to uphold the school’s values of ‘be proud, committed, positive, employable, kind’. Most pupils behave well in lessons and during breaktimes.”

Ofsted added that the school had introduced an ‘ambitious curriculum’ and that teachers had ‘high expectations’ of students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “Subject leaders have thought carefully about what they want pupils to learn and in what order. Teachers have strong subject knowledge. They frequently revisit previous learning to help pupils recall it. They expect all pupils to try hard and to complete work to a high standard. Consequently, current pupils, including many with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), are achieving well.”