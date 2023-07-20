NationalWorldTV
East Sussex serious collision: Two teenage boys airlifted to hospital with one fighting for his life

Two teenage boys have been airlifted to hospital – with one fighting for his life – after a serious collision in East Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 19:02 BST

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a car and a moped in Frederick Road, Hastings around 2.45pm today (Thursday, July 20).

“A 14-year-old boy from Hastings was airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries, and a 13-year-old boy from Hastings was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

"A 22-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Police said an ‘urgent investigation’ is underway to ‘establish the full circumstances’ of the situation and locate any further suspects. Photo contributedPolice said an ‘urgent investigation’ is underway to ‘establish the full circumstances’ of the situation and locate any further suspects. Photo contributed
Police said an ‘urgent investigation’ is underway to ‘establish the full circumstances’ of the situation and locate any further suspects.

Frederick Road remains closed this evening, with motorists urged to avoid the area.

“The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area at this time,” the spokesperson added.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any relevant video footage or information, is asked to contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Glastonbury.”

