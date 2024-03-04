East Sussex smokers could be spending as much as £351,000 every day on cigarettes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Statistics show that smokers in the UK are smoking an average of nine cigarettes each every day. With around 13.7% of the adult population of East Sussex estimated to be smokers – equivalent to approximately 62,500 people – this means an astonishing 562,500 cigarettes could be being smoked every day by county residents. This equates to 28,125 packs of cigarettes at an average price of £12,50 per pack.

But help is available. For current smokers over 12 years and resident in the county, One You East Sussex stop smoking advisors can provide support for those who want to stop. A maximum of twelve free appointments are available, along with free Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) including e-cigarettes to help you remain smoke-free. You are three times more likely to quit for good with support.

Someone who has benefited from the service and has now successfully quit is 68-year-old Dereck Chambers from St Leonards, who had been smoking since the age of 14. He would roll his own cigarettes and estimated he was smoking 130 grams of tobacco each week1. Quitting has helped him save around £300 per month.

“I had tried to quit two or three times before and going cold turkey works for a while, but it’s impossible to sustain it. This time I really wanted to do it, not just for the cost but also because all the health things I had been warned about were beginning to happen.

What was different this time was having a coach whose support was totally non-judgmental. Not only has it made a financial difference, but my health has certainly improved. My lung capacity is better. The breathing test they gave me when I started gave me something to aim for and it’s a good feeling to be where I am now. Not only would recommend other people wanting to quit use the service, but I’ve also already recommended it to other people several times.”

Another successful quitter has been Kathryn Bramley from Seaford, who had been smoking ten cigarettes a day for nearly 20 years.

“I had been trying to give up for about five years but each time I found that I was restarting,” says Kathryn. “This time, though, the support I was getting from my Stop Smoking Advisor made all the difference and I now feel much better having finally quit. I certainly would recommend others looking to stop smoking give it a go.”

“No matter how long you’ve smoked for, quitting can help improve your health as well as your pocket straight away,” explains Dan Ford, Engagement and NHS Health Check Lead at One You East Sussex.

“24 Hours after you quit, carbon monoxide and nicotine will be eliminated from your body; between three and nine months after you quit, coughing, wheezing and breathing problems will improve as your lung function is increased by up to 10%.”