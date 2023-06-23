East Sussex to get new specialist facilities for Autism

Additional specialist facilities for children with autism are set to be created in East Sussex.

Places will be created at Denton primary in Newhaven and Peacehaven’s Meridian primary school for admission in September to help meet rising pupil numbers and an increase in both parental and professional awareness of their needs.

The scheme was approved by the county’s lead member for education, Conservative Cllr Bob Standley at a meeting this week. He said: “I am delighted that we are able to make these new provisions for pupils with Autistic Spectrum Disorder to fill a gap in the two mainstream primary schools for pupils with ASD.”

The project follows consultation with schools and other key stakeholders who overwhelming supported the proposals.

Submitted article