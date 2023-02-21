East Wittering fitness centre issues 40 day sugar challenge in aid of diabetes research

Witterings Fitness based in Hilton Park East Wittering is launching a 40-day challenge to cut out refined sugars to fundraise for the Havant-based charity Diabetes Research and Wellness Foundation (DRWF) from Wednesday February 22.

The WITFIT Team at Witterings Fittness sporting their DRWF tee shirts.

The health and fitness centre has offered varying types of challenge in the past. This time they wanted to help support people with their health and fitness journey, to understand the effects of refined sugar in their diet and to see that by making some simple changes to their diet, local people can make a huge difference to their wellbeing.

“We are proud to be supporting DRWF, a charity whose headquarters are local, working across the UK to help people living with all forms of Diabetes,” said Rachel Alland, from the health and fitness centre.

“All eight staff will be taking on the 40-day challenge and we have lots of support for our members, including an online coaching group, weekly emails, and recipe recommendations.

Witterings Fitness is running the 40 day No Sugar Charity Challenge to help combat the escalating obesity crisis and lifestyle diseases, like Type-2 Diabetes which are putting the NHS under extreme pressure and reducing quality of life.

“While the causes of obesity and Type-2 diabetes are varied, altering our diets is the single best thing we can do to heal ourselves, and it's in our control. We want to show people that by cutting out refined sugar, which carries no nutritional benefit, they can improve their mood and energy levels, and protect themselves from disease. This challenge will change peoples' lives and raise money for DRWF to help people living with diabetes, “ said Rory Macdonald, Nutritionist, at Witterings Fitness.

The challenge is to go 40 days without refined sugar or processed foods containing refined sugar. This includes, chocolate, pastries, biscuits, cakes, most processed meals, and snacks, but also things like dried fruit, smoothies and fruit juice. Fresh wholefood sources of sugar like fruits and vegetables are encouraged and are essential in a balanced diet.

Witterings Fitness is providing coaching and support across the 40 days and rewarding clients with prizes for 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-day streaks.

There's no charge to take part but Witterings Fittness is suggesting a donation of £40, just a pound per day. They’re asking people to give what they can afford and help themselves lose weight, feel better and move past energy crashes and cravings.

DRWF Head of Community Fundraising Tim Green said: “It’s great to gain the support of Wittering Fitness, it gives the charity the opportunity to spread the word and the work of the charity whilst offering information about living well and the importance of exercise and diet for everyone.

“It’s especially helpful for those trying to make changes to help their Type 2 diabetes or for those who have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes. We know this type of support and help makes a huge difference to people’s lives.”

Rachel added: “We’re not asking people to give up everything they like, but to understand where the hidden sugars are in the food they eat, such as takeaway burgers or ready meals. We have our own qualified nutritionist Rory Macdonald who works with staff and members to see where the changes can be made through replacing refined sugar with fresh fruit or natural sweeteners.”