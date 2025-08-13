Eastbourne actress, writer and director offers supernatural romance

Sophie Karl is writer, co-director and actress for her first-ever film – a project which grew from the local short which she first intended to become a big-name feature film.

Filmed in Eastbourne, Bexhill and Hastings, A Requiem for Desire sees Sophie share the screen with Melinda Messenger, BAFTA-winner Adam Deacon, Christian Vit (Vikings: Valhalla, Game of Thrones, FBI International) and Heather Small from M People.

Sophie is promising a timeless spirited romance between the present and the Victorian Era as a journey to the past awakens the passion within Rose. The film enjoyed a London premiere. Sophie, who lives just outside Eastbourne, is now working out the contracts that will lead to further screenings.

“I wanted to help myself as an actress to find more work and I just thought this would be a locally produced film, a short movie but my ambition took over and I ended up making a feature film with some famous names in it.”

The cast and crew are 40 strong, and the film lasts an hour.

“A girl in the present day falls in love with a ghost who happens to be her real lover from the Victorian era. They were trying to be together in the Victorian era and the more she goes through this house, the more she realises that she lived in this house and that he was her lover from the past. It's a dreamy period romance.

“I am the girl. She used to be Lily in Victorian times and her name is Rose in the present. Lily wanted to go with her heart but at that time it was not easy. She was married to a man that used to assault her and so she is having a secret affair with the man who is a ghost in the present but who used to be her butler then.

“And in the present, it is a similar story. Rose is a big romantic but she is engaged to a man that assaults her in the present. The only time she feels like herself again is when she comes across Edward the ghost and then she gets all these feelings. Everyone sees her fiance as a very distinguished businessman but he is very different with her.

“It's the first time I've ever made a film and I made it alone which is quite a big thing. I organised the whole premiere alone. I decided to put all the money I had left in my bank account into it. It was a bit of a gamble for a first film but I've definitely learned so much from doing this. It has been very challenging with lots of ups and downs. It has been a tough ride and there have been lots of tears. And that's why it just feels such a big thing for me now.”

You can find out more about the film on Sophie’s Instagram @sparklingsophie1111.