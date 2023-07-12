Eastbourne Airbourne airshow reveals world class line-up

Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow has revealed its flying line-up with around 45 aerial displays expected across the free four-day show from August 17 – 20.

In addition to the RAF Red Arrows performing every day, and displays from the powerful Typhoon, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and Tutor, airshow fans can also look forward to the heavy-duty Chinook, the Norwegian Vampire jet fighter and the Strikemaster jet.

The world’s only professional wingwalking team will be making a popular return, along with The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, who will be dropping in each day, plus one of Europe’s leading civilian display teams - Team Raven - will be painting shapes in the sky every day, including their trademark Twizzle, Cyclone and Heart manoeuvres.

This year warbird fans will be able to enjoy a stunning joint display from the Typhoon and the Lancaster, as they make their Eastbourne debut as a duo. The Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight will also provide a memorable duo display from the Spitfire and Mustang.

Team Raven

Rich Goodwin will be bringing high energy gyroscopic aerobatics in his newly upgraded biplane over the weekend. Built from scratch over four years from a garden shed, the Jet Pitts now boasts added jet turbines and Rich will be demonstrating his ability to hover like a Harrier. The Firefly completes the line-up with displays every day.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said: “This year’s show brings some of the world’s most experienced pilots together to put on a first class performance of aerobatics. From daily displays by the incredible Red Arrows to the awesome power of the Typhoon, and the daring dynamics of Team Raven – one of Europe’s best - we are in for a real treat.

“However as a free show, we really do need your help to keep it going, or 2023 will be the last! Please do support the show in any way you can – join the Supporter’s Club for exclusive merchandise, become an Ambassador, buy a programme for up to date flying times, donate online, book grandstand seating, enjoy a VIP day in hospitality or even book in your own airshow banner or big screen advert to promote your business – there are so many ways you can benefit from the show, while supporting its future too!”

Flying starts each day from lunchtime. For a running order of flying displays each day, order the Airbourne Souvenir Programme which this year comes with an exclusive 2023 Pin Badge – every programme purchased supports the show.

Vampire

Airbourne returns from August 17 – 20 with ground displays open from 10.30am each day, including a walk-through RAF Chinook facsimile, live cookery, virtual reality experiences and British Army climbing wall in the military exhibition, plus OHM Energy STEM zone, simulators, children’s play zones, retail outlets and the Eastbourne Wheel.

Make the most of your visit with Supporter’s Club membership for exclusive goodies, including a limited edition t-shirt, poster and access to VIP toilets for premium members. Or join as an Ambassador with monthly direct debits from as little as £2. Younger visitors can join the Air Bear Club for exclusive meet and greets with Ace and Aimee Air Bear, plus special gifts to take away.

Airbourne is supported by the Birchwood Group, Brufords, Caffyns, Eastbourne Hospitality Association, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, Frontier Fireworks, Gemini Print, The Lansdowne Hotel, GM Monk Renewables, More Radio, Neighbourhood First, OHM Energy, Signtek, Stagecoach and the West Rocks Hotel.

Visitors are urged to use public transport where possible when visiting the show, and a cycle park is provided in Howard Square.

Chinook

30% of all donations received at the show and online will be split between this year’s three chosen charities – Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS), Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance and the Salvation Army, with the remainder supporting the flying display costs. Bucket collections are organised by the Rotary clubs of Sovereign Harbour and Hailsham.