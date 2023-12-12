Eastbourne Airbourne voted UK’s best free airshow

Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow has been voted the UK’s Best Free Airshow for a fourth time by followers of Airscene - one of the UK’s leading airshow websites.

Picking up first place ahead of fellow seaside airshows in Bournemouth and Rhyl, Eastbourne reached the top spot after receiving more than double the number of votes.

In a unique twist, Eastbourne also achieved more votes than the second and third place winners in the Best Airshow category for ticketed shows, which was won by the Royal International Air Tattoo – placing the Tattoo and Eastbourne as the top two airshows overall in the country.

In 2023, airshow fans in Eastbourne were treated to displays from the likes of the Red Arrows, Typhoon, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Chinook, Tutor, The Tigers, Team Raven, Norwegian Vampire and a Strikemaster pair.

Team Raven at Eastbourne Airshow

Proving popular with the Airbourne audience after an impressive display boosted with new jet turbines, Rich Goodwin’s Jet Pitts also has reason to celebrate after storming into second place for Best Solo Display in this year’s awards, in his first ever top three position.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “We are delighted to hear that Airbourne has been voted the UK’s Best Free Airshow once again by followers of Airscene. To receive the top spot alongside the Royal International Air Tattoo really is an incredible achievement.

“Airbourne isn’t just a great show – it is also a valuable income driver for tourism and the regional economy, and as a result we are working closely with the armed forces and civilian teams to produce the best possible airshow in the most cost effective and carbon neutral way, to aid its continuation.

“Our thanks go to all those who voted, donated, sponsored or supported the show this year, to make it such a great success. Plans are already underway for 2024 and we look forward to sharing with you our exciting news between now and August.”

Airbourne 2023 was supported by the Birchwood Group, Brufords, Caffyns, Cloud ConnX, Eastbourne Hospitality Association, Elite Medical, Environment First, Euro Self Drive, Frontier Fireworks, Gemini Print, GM Monk Renewables, More Radio, Neighbourhood First, OHM Energy, Signtek, Stagecoach, The View Hotel, Cumberland Hotel, Lansdowne Hotel and the West Rocks Hotel.