Eastbourne apprentice talks about benefits of Coach Core scheme

A sports coach apprentice in Eastbourne has spoken about the importance of a Sussex-wide apprenticeship scheme and the valuable experience it has given him.

Aaron Bishop coaching boccia at the Coach Core birthday celebration in London

Aaron Bishop started an apprenticeship scheme with Defiant Sports in Eastbourne as part of the Coach Core programme, supported by Active Sussex.

Since then he has found himself gaining a Level 2 Community Activator Award, and had a chance to run boccia games for the Prince and Princess of Wales at a special Coach Core birthday celebration in London at the end of last year.

Aaron said of the scheme: "It allows you to experience coaching in loads of different environments and with lots of different people. It allows you to build confidence while being supported by great learning coaches and other apprentices with different skills to you."

Loretta Lock, the managing director of Defiant Sports, has agreed to take on another apprentice in this year's scheme.

"Because the scheme is so supportive, it encouraged us as an organisation to keep engaging and developing apprentices," Loretta explained.

"It has allowed us to work with people who have not been engaged in further education and potentially have low hopes for a rewarding career.

"The best result for us was to see our young person grow and bloom. He is now a key member of our supervisory team."

Active Sussex are working with Coach Core to deliver a second sports apprenticeship programme across Sussex in 2022/2023.

The programme targets 16-24 year olds who are not in education or employment, with the aim to provide greater coaching provision in the community.

Roles are available with Sky High Gymnastics, Sussex Clubs For Young People, DanceHub, Activ8 For Kids, Education Futures Trust, Defiant Sports, and Horsham Sports Services.

Employers can still join the second cohort and should contact Nick Chellel by emailing [email protected] for further information.

Apprentice adverts are live and open for applications until Tuesday, March 7.

To apply, please visit activesussex.org/developing-the-workforce/coaching/coach-core/