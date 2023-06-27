Eastbourne artists showcase at The Beacon, as Turner Prize fever moves up a gear

Called Eastbourne Alive, a diverse range of artists will be showing their works around the town. And to commemorate the award coming to Sussex for the first time, Eastbourne will be putting on a variety of displays to showcase the amazing talents of local artists.

Artists preparing for their exhibition

The Beacon Centre will be playing a key role in the festivities and welcomes an exhibition by Compass Arts from June 26 – July 19. The display, called Salon des Refuses 2023, will be in the Compass workshop space near the Sky Stand and the jewellers, Warren James. Whilst the workshop is in use 6 days of the week, the exhibition will be open to the public 26 June – 19 July Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday 1-4pm. Entry to the exhibition is free.

Drawings, paintings, sculpture, print, mixed media, textiles and poetry on the theme of water can be seen.

Compass artistic director Fenya Sharkey explained: “The exhibition came about because we are official partners with the Towner, the Devonshire Collective and others. Compass Arts sets out to challenge perceptions around trauma, mental health and health inequalities by representing artists with these lived experiences.

part of the display

“The exhibition at The Beacon is our launch event for the year. We will be running a number of other high-profile events to raise awareness of the cultural richness in the town, including our Promenade Seaside Hotel Galleries.

“Promenade is a semi-annual art trail that runs along Eastbourne’s seafront. It is hosted by The Hydro, Lansdowne, The View, Cavendish, Cumberland, York, and East Beach hotels,” Fenya added. “The current trail runs until September and is open daily from 10am to 10pm. Entry is free.”

The Beacon community manager Hend Moussa said she was delighted to be supporting The Turner Prize coming to Eastbourne and the vast artistic talent that exists in the town.

“it is an amazing coup to have the Turner Prize awards ceremony coming to Eastbourne and shows the high regard The Towner is held in,” Hend said.