Eastbourne band to embark on tour of France with international rock star
and live on Freeview channel 276
Amongst Liars whom all reside in Eastbourne consisting of, Ian George (Vocals), Leo Burdett (Guitar), Ross Towner (Bass), Adam Oarton (Drums) and new addition, James Brum (keyboards). It is set to kick off on February 7th in Rouen and end on the 17th of February in Alencon.
The tour has been announced straight off the back of a successful string of UK shows earlier this year, with Canadian giants 'Theory of a deadman'. In which 'Amongst liars' performed to a sell out crowd at the o2 Ritz in Manchester.
'Amongst Liars' guitarist, Leo Burdett said, "We've been looking to get into Europe in the last 12 months so to finally have an opportunity with Ayron Jones is what we have been working for!
"He has opened for some massive acts like Guns n Roses and the Rolling Stones so it is truly an honour to be recognised by someone of his stature. It is going to be fantastic to meet so many new faces on tour and we can not wait to get started."
The tour couldn’t come at a better time for the band. With a second album "Design" set to be released on the 1st of march 2024, it is certain to drive preorder sales and new listeners to their platform.
You can catch the band before they set sail for a headline show at Eastbourne's grove theatre on Saturday 27th January 2024 with tickets available now.