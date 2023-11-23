Eastbourne band to embark on tour of France with international rock star

Eastbourne rock band 'Amongst Liars' are set to embark on a tour of France with international rock star Ayron Jones, who has played alongside Guns n Roses and the Rolling Stones.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amongst Liars whom all reside in Eastbourne consisting of, Ian George (Vocals), Leo Burdett (Guitar), Ross Towner (Bass), Adam Oarton (Drums) and new addition, James Brum (keyboards). It is set to kick off on February 7th in Rouen and end on the 17th of February in Alencon.

The tour has been announced straight off the back of a successful string of UK shows earlier this year, with Canadian giants 'Theory of a deadman'. In which 'Amongst liars' performed to a sell out crowd at the o2 Ritz in Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Amongst Liars' guitarist, Leo Burdett said, "We've been looking to get into Europe in the last 12 months so to finally have an opportunity with Ayron Jones is what we have been working for!

Amongst Liars

"He has opened for some massive acts like Guns n Roses and the Rolling Stones so it is truly an honour to be recognised by someone of his stature. It is going to be fantastic to meet so many new faces on tour and we can not wait to get started."

The tour couldn’t come at a better time for the band. With a second album "Design" set to be released on the 1st of march 2024, it is certain to drive preorder sales and new listeners to their platform.