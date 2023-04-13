Eastbourne Bandstand to reopen with free Sunday concert

Eastbourne Bandstand will host live concerts once again from Sunday April 23, starting with a free Eastbourne Silver Band concert, after completing the latest phase of refurbishment.

Tribute shows at Eastbourne Bandstand

Eastbourne Bandstand will host live concerts once again from Sunday 23 April, starting with a free Eastbourne Silver Band concert, after completing the latest phase of refurbishment.

The Grade II listed venue began an extensive £750,000 essential works programme in 2022 with major improvements including new watertight stage flooring, upgrading of the electrics and the refurbishment of its historic art deco-style stage doors.

The iconic blue domed roof has also received specialist repair work and re-grouting to prevent future damage and weed growth, along with new fascia lighting around the venue.

1812 Fireworks at Eastbourne Bandstand

The 1930’s venue will reopen with its first traditional afternoon concert of the season featuring Eastbourne Silver Band at 3pm on April 23, while the tribute season kicks off on Friday April 28 with a Queen tribute show, with some seating areas already sold out.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said: “The historic Bandstand stage has welcomed thousands of performers over the years and it really is one of a kind, and one of the busiest open air seafront venues in the country.

“We can’t wait to reveal the results of these recent improvements which will not only help to protect the venue from the elements in the future, but also provide the perfect backdrop to the many amazing shows that music fans can look forward to this year.”

This year’s concert season will see more than 150 shows, including the return of the 1812 Fireworks each Wednesday from 3 May, Central Band of the Royal British Legion week and Open Stage and Kid’s Party Nights in the summer holidays.

The tribute weekend season kicks off with Pure Queen on 28 April and the Bruno Mars Tribute Show on 29 April, both starting at 8pm. More highlights include a Brit-Pop tribute on the day of the King’s Coronation and new tributes to Ed Sheeran, The Rolling Stones, Shania Twain, Ska, Neil Sedaka, The Stranglers and The Eurythmics. The season ends in the high energy return of the popular Halloween with The Zoots on 28 October.

Early bird ticket prices start at £11 for adults and £9 for children for tribute shows and £8.50 for adults and £6.25 for children for 1812 & Proms Firework concerts. Ticket prices for other concerts vary – see the website for details.

Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand receive 10 per cent discount on all ticket prices.

