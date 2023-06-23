NationalWorldTV
Eastbourne Barclays team complete fundraising walk

A team from Eastbourne Barclays completed a fundraising walk for a West African educational charity.
By Bryn MabeyContributor
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:41 BST

The walk, which took place on June 11, one of the hottest days of the year, saw the group set off from Bexhill beach, heading west along the coast and ending at Eastbourne pier.

The team raised an impressive sum for UCEP, a charity which funds educational programmes in West Africa, and which has its origins in Eastbourne.

Charity founder and lead volunteer, Charles Uwakeneme, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the team, led by local Barclays Bank managers, Tina and Becky, picked UCEP as their chosen charity for this challenge and we cannot thank them enough.

Barclays fundraising team. Photo: UCEPBarclays fundraising team. Photo: UCEP
“UCEP is a UK-registered, not for profit organisation with its roots in Eastbourne, set up to pay school fees and provide additional support for children from disadvantaged families in very poor communities in West Africa.”

UCEP takes a village-based, community focus and aims to minimise obstacles to children’s formal education and their future development. Through its work within village communities, UCEP engages with parents, teachers, and community leaders to support the holistic development and safeguarding of pupils. Your donations are dedicated to delivering UCEP scholarships programme.

More information about the work of UCEP can be found at ucepcommunity.org

