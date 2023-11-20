Eastbourne BID Christmas light switch on takes place on Saturday November 25

Christmas officially comes to town on Saturday (25th November) with the festive light switch-on in Eastbourne town centre – organised by Your Eastbourne BID.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The town centre will be illuminated for the festive season to make the town even more attractive for residents and visitors to do their Christmas shopping.

The official Christmas light switch-on is at 6pm on Saturday, with local community arts group Angelica Vocal Academy pressing the button at the Terminus Road event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your Eastbourne BID has reinstalled the lights from last year, covering all areas within the BID, and has also invested in a new display in Terminus Road, from Bankers Corner to Blacks.

The official switch-on will be at 6pm on Saturday November 25

The festive switch-on will also be illuminating the popular interactive LED Christmas tree on Bankers Corner – which has been a hit with residents and visitors in previous years.

The BID has also commissioned Christmas trees for Little Chelsea, Victoria Place, and the Beacon Centre.

Visitors to the town centre on Saturday can enjoy the sounds of the Live Music Stage, which will be entertaining the crowds from 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be 35 market stalls along Terminus Road selling gifts, Christmas goodies, and festive treats such as a hog roast and mulled wine.

Your Eastbourne BID Chief Executive Stephen Holt said, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Eastbourne this week!

“After the success of last year, we wanted to make this year’s festive lights even bigger and better.

“We’re inviting residents and visitors to come to Eastbourne town centre on Saturday to enjoy the light switch-on, music and festive stalls for all the family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the light switch-on, the annual Festive Fun and Fireworks event takes place in Little Chelsea on December 1 – funded by Eastbourne BID.

The event, organised by Little Chelsea traders, sees thousands of residents enjoy traditional stalls, a Santa’s grotto, children’s rides and live music, with the evening culminating in a spectacular firework display.