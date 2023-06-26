Eastbourne Blind Society reaches significant milestone

As part of a year of events to mark this milestone, the charity held a Golf Day at Willingdon Golf Club on Friday June 23.

Billy McAllister and golfers ready for start of the Eastbourne Blind Society Golf Day

More than 40 golfers took part in the competition which was won by a team from Cavendish Bakery.

The golf holes were sponsored and raffle prizes were donated by The Grand Hotel, David Lloyd Leisure Club, Cineworld, Wyntercon, Allen Martin Meats, Tesco, Morrisons, 720 Taxis, Drusillas, Boom Battle Bar, Ninja Arena Eastbourne, Davis TV, The Clock House, Café Georgio’s Coffee House, Coffee & Carrot, Herstmonceux Castle, Profile Hair, 4 Golf Simulators, Sedlescombe Golf & County Club, Seaford Golf Club, The Royal Eastbourne Golf Club, Willingdon Golf Club and Donoghues.

Billy McAllister, a blind golfer, living in East Sussex and ranked number 1 in the UK and 4th in the World, was one of the players in attendance and his story is an inspirational one. Billy lost his sight overnight and suffered from depression leading to substance abuse and eventually the breakdown of his marriage and periods of homelessness. Having never played golf before losing his sight, Billy credits the sport for being the reason he is still here and would encourage anyone to give it a go. Players were given the opportunity to ‘Beat Billy’ by attempting to outdrive him while wearing a blindfold. Whilst many tried, few were successful!

The charity would like to thank all those involved in making the day a success especially, Willingdon Golf Club, Billy McAllister and all those who sponsored holes, donated prizes and participated in the day. Around £3,500 was raised to help the charity continue its work.