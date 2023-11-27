Eastbourne Borough Council to auction off two £1 million office buildings

Substantial neighbouring Eastbourne town centre office buildings worth around £2 million and a house needing repair are coming up for auction next month.

They are among 149 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, which ends on Wednesday 13 December.

All offered under instructions from Eastbourne Borough Council, the three properties could generate north £2.17 million if all are sold.

At 6-8 Saffrons Road, Eastbourne, are two impressive red-brick Edwardian properties arranged as self-contained semi-detached buildings, over three floors with rear extensions.

6-8 Saffrons Road

Freehold guided £950,000 to £1 million with vacant possession, the property occupies a prominent corner location on the junction of Old Orchard Road in the sought-after Meads District of Eastbourne.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “Each building has been well maintained, has a gas heating system via radiators and retain many original features including period staircase (number 8 Saffrons), feature fireplaces and windows.

“They are considered suitable for a variety of uses including residential conversion, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

6 Saffrons Road comprises 10 offices and ancillary rooms while 8 Saffrons Road includes 12 offices and many other rooms.

2-4 Saffrons Road Eastbourne

Outside is a driveway from Saffrons Road and Old Orchard Road with parking for several vehicles. Lawned areas to the front and sides with mature trees and shrub borders.

l The neighbouring property 2-4 Saffrons Road, comprises two inter-connecting bay-fronted Edwardian properties with gardens to the front and substantial parking area to the rear.

It also has a freehold guide price of £950,000 to £1 million with vacant possession.

Richard added: “This is a rarely available opportunity to acquire substantial buildings arranged over three floors which retain many original features, including fireplaces, sash windows and coving throughout.

“The rooms are well appointed and were formerly used as offices by the local authority but would now suit a variety of uses, including residential conversion, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

The building, accessed from east and west entrances have a period staircase and an impressive entrance hallway to the upper floors. There are also stairs at either end down to three basement store rooms on either side of the property. There are two WCs, nine offices and eight small store rooms.

Outside there are gardens to the front with mature trees and shrub borders with lawned area and a shared driveway leading to a substantial rear parking area, with further development potential, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

Both properties are situated in the heart of Eastbourne town centre close to comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities including the mainline station and the seafront.

Eastbourne is situated between Brighton and Hastings and there are excellent road links to all surrounding areas via the nearby A259 and A27.

l Also being offered under instructions from Eastbourne Borough Council is a house in need of refurbishment and repair.

Two-bedroom 35 Brightland Road is listed with a freehold guide price of £165,000 to £170,000 and vacant possession.

Richard added: “This mid-terrace, late Victorian property is arranged over two floors and needs refurbishment and repair. It has a gas heating system via radiators, double glazed windows and a rear patio garden.”

The property is situated in Eastbourne Old Town on the north side of the road, just off the A259.

There are comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities in the immediate vicinity with excellent road links to Brighton, Hastings and all surrounding areas via the nearby main roads.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the final one of the year, goes live on Monday 11 December and ends on Wednesday 13 December.