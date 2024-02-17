Eastbourne Borough FC women's team home in on financial backing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Currently second in the Women’s League, Eastbourne Borough FC has won the past seven friendlies, and the team is looking to continue its winning streak throughout the rest of the season.

The donation from Barratt Homes, which is building at the nearby Meadowburne Place development, will be distributed across the team’s operations over the upcoming season, supporting the continued growth in the Women’s & Girls’ section of the club.

The donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which supports children, young people and disadvantaged groups wherever Barratt Developments PLC, of which Barratt Homes is a part of, operate across the UK.

Alex Dowling, Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “We know how much local grassroots sports teams rely on investment and sponsorships and we are proud to support Eastbourne Borough FC throughout their next season of training and matches. They are a fantastic and passionate team and we are looking forward to seeing the players build on their existing success.”

John Bonar, General Manager at Eastbourne Borough FC, comments: “Our women’s team has gone from strength to strength in the league and we are now focused on continuing to build on this going forwards. Support from local businesses is so important to give our teams the best possible resources and support and we want to thank Barratt Homes for partnering with our team this season.”

Barratt Homes’ Meadowburne Place development is set to include an 82m x 50 junior sports pitch for under-14 teams, and a 100m x 64m senior sports pitch for over-18 teams.