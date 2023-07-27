Eastbourne bowled over by summer skittles success

Eastbourne’s first ever outdoor skittles tournament was a knockout success during a week of summer fun at the Saffrons sports club

More than 50 teams drawn from businesses and clubs from around the town entered the inaugural competition organised by the Rotary Club of Eastbourne.

The club was bowled over by the level of support, with players of all ages and abilities. They included a wheelchair bound team from the Bevern Trust and a blind player guided by his companions and a guide dog. Friendship groups, sports clubs and families, all put forward teams.

Using seven specially-built skittles lanes, each team played two matches with the combined total of skittles bowled in each match giving them their final result.

Overall winners were Eastbourne Motoring Centre with an almost untouchable score of 307. Runners up were the Lansdowne Hotel. Not far behind were the family of Simon Reed on 278 and then the all-male team, Young at Heart, with 276.

Charity group, Amaze, provided volunteers to assist in re-setting the skittles with catering by “All Wrapped Up” and the Saffrons clubhouse staff doing a roaring trade in beers and soft drinks.

The competition and trophies were sponsored by law firm Stephen Rimmers, with additional support from Sussex Independent Financial Services Ltd.

More than £2000 was raised during the week, which will be distributed to local charities through the Rotary club’s benevolent fund.

